Lois Brandon Crutchfield passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022 after a life well lived. She was 96 years old, born in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late John Thomas and Jessie Shipley Brandon. While Lois was always an East Tennessee girl at heart, she lived in many cities and states throughout her life, most recently in Orlando, Florida.

Lois was a 1948 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Nursing and had a long and dedicated career with the VA Hospital System, retiring after 48 years of service. Lois was devoted to those in her care and was affectionately known as “Sarge” by her peers, patients and clinicians, alike. Lois will be remembered for living life to the fullest, and for her uncanny wit. She was always up for a new adventure, which often included moving to a new city and home, which is what made her a such a great wife and partner to her late, beloved husband Winburn “Red” Stafford Crutchfield. Wherever they lived, she was sure to make lifelong friends along the way.

