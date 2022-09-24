Lois Brandon Crutchfield passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022 after a life well lived. She was 96 years old, born in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late John Thomas and Jessie Shipley Brandon. While Lois was always an East Tennessee girl at heart, she lived in many cities and states throughout her life, most recently in Orlando, Florida.
Lois was a 1948 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Nursing and had a long and dedicated career with the VA Hospital System, retiring after 48 years of service. Lois was devoted to those in her care and was affectionately known as “Sarge” by her peers, patients and clinicians, alike. Lois will be remembered for living life to the fullest, and for her uncanny wit. She was always up for a new adventure, which often included moving to a new city and home, which is what made her a such a great wife and partner to her late, beloved husband Winburn “Red” Stafford Crutchfield. Wherever they lived, she was sure to make lifelong friends along the way.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and two brothers: Patsy R. Dessauer, Walter G. Brandon and John T. Brandon, Jr. Having been blessed with a long life, Lois outlived many of her family, friends and loved ones along the way but always managed to demonstrate her love and affection for those of us who remain. She is survived by her daughters, Anne Wagoner and husband Joseph, Amy MacMillan and husband Walter, and her adored grandson, Thomas Stafford Wagoner, as well as many deeply loved nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601. The family will receive guests from 5pm – 6pm in the East Parlor, with a commemorative service in the East Chapel from 6pm – 6:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, Lois requested that donations be made to the University of Tennessee School of Nursing so that the wonderful training she received there can be provided to students in need. Online donations can be made at: http://giving.uthsc.edu/crutchfield. Please indicate that yours is a memorial gift on behalf of Lois Brandon Crutchfield. Please accept our deepest thanks for your generosity.
Lois was so many things to so many people. She was loyal, loving and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and everyone who knew her. Godspeed Lois… as you leave us for your next adventure.