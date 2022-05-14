ELIZABETHTON - Lois Ann Hodge Ward, 83, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital following an extended illness. A native of Carter County she was born March 13, 1939 to the late John & Alice Morton Hodge. She was retired from the Carter County School System after 30 plus years as a cook. Lois loved Blue Grass Music. She was a member of Southside Free Will Baptist Church but attended Valley Forge Christian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bill Ward and two sisters: Wilma Hampton and Carol Treadway.
Survivors include Her Sisters: Geraldean Grindstaff, Glenna Bullock and Johnnie (Raymond) Holtsclaw. Her chosen sister: Norma Jean Williams. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. David Siebenaler Minister officiating. Interment will follow in the Lyons Cemetery. Music will be provided by Joel Crisp and Logan Russell. Active Pallbearers will be: Raymond Holtsclaw, Matthew Holtsclaw, Erik Larkin, Brandon Blevins, Eli Blevins, Johnnie Wilson, Nathan Wilson, Wade Orsburn and Samuel Orsburn. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Daniel Vines, Hunter Berry, Burl Mast, Scottie Hayes , David Holtsclaw, and Keith Lyons. The family would like to express a special “Thank you: to Josiah Britt, Danielle Grindstaff and the nursing Staff of 2nd Floor Sycamore Shoals Hospital. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday in the funeral home prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web -site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
