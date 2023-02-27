ELIZABETHTON - Lloyd Philip Lowe, 83, Elizabethton, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023 in the Hillview Health Center following an extended illness. He was born on June 23, 1939 to the late John & Mary Peters Lowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and nephews. Mr. Lowe was a 1957 graduate of Unaka High School. He attended Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church his entire life. He was a US Army Veteran. Lloyd retired from Holston Ordinance & Eastman Chemical Company after 30 years of service. After his retirement, he worked as a courier for 10 years at Citizens Bank. Prior to his illness, Mr. Lowe enjoyed walking the trail at Sycamore Shoals and in later years watching sports on TV with his beloved grandson.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years: Carolyn Sue Lowe, a daughter: Mary Lowe Harrell, a special grandson: Noah Evan Harrell and special great-niece: Jennifer Morrell. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, a sister-in-law, cousins and friends.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Kenny Letchoe officiating. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Lowe family.