UNICOI - Lloyd “Odell” Street, age 91, Unicoi, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was a proud life-long resident of Unicoi. Odell was the son of the late Loyd and Sue Peterson Street.
Odell was retired from the Raytheon Corporation in Bristol, TN with thirty-eight years of service as a tool and die maker. He was a member of Unicoi United Methodist Church and a sixty-two-year member of the Unicoi Masonic Lodge #681 F&AM.
Odell loved his family and he enjoyed traveling to visit with them. He could fix anything and make anything. Odell had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. He could spin a tale to keep you smiling.
In addition to his parents, Odell was preceded in death by four brothers: Kenneth Dwight Street, George Carter Street, Bobby Jack Street, and Harry Street; three sisters: Doris Kathleen Ivey, Peggy Street Renfro, and Phyllis Street Burrell.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, the love of his life of seventy years, Shirley Leedy Street; five children: Kathryn Street Brown (Jimmy W.), Deborah Street Tapp, Rex Allen Street (Vicki), Teresa Street Bailey (Robert), and Tony Lynn Street (Kara); eight grandchildren: Chad Brown (Jeannine), Katie Shular (Travis), Abbie Pearson (Rhett), Tucker Street (Jillian), Hudson Street, Olivia Street, Sarah Bailey, and Savannah Street; eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A private Celebration of Odell’s life for the immediate family will be held prior to the graveside service.
The family requests that the extended family and friends attend the graveside service which will be held at 1:30 PM Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Roselawn Memorial Park. Reverend Garland James will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:25 PM Saturday. Due to Covid-19 please wear a facemask, and practice social distancing for the safety of the family and those attending.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the nurses, doctors and support staff who cared for Odell during his hospitalization, especially the Comfort Care staff. Also a special thanks to the staff at Governor’s Bend for their love and care the last six weeks.
