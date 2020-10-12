JOHNSON CITY - Lloyd Ingle, age 85, Johnson City, earned his wings and walked through the gates of Heaven on October 5th, 2020 at his home. Lloyd was the kind of person that could light up the darkest room with his contagious smile and sense of humor. He enjoyed telling stories from his childhood and his time on the farm. He had an innocent and carefree manner and enjoyed playing with his toys and baby dolls, especially the one that he named “Sissy” whom he held until his last breath.
He was born in Marshall, NC and is preceded in death by his parents, Kirk Ingle and Sue Lee Norton Ingle. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the Thornburg family who loved and cared for him in their home for the past 30+ years, along with the D and S Community Services, The Arc Washington County, and The Dawn of Hope where he made so many memories and long lasting friendships. He was loved by his caretakers and friends and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held in Johnson City at The Midst Church, 2506 South Roan St. on Friday October 16th @ 7:00 pm, to be officiated by Rev. Emory Thornburg.
Memorial Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers in Lloyd’s name directly to Dawn of Hope, website www.dawnofhope.com.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Ingle Family.