JOHNSON CITY - Lloyd Hanyes Brownlow, 91, of Johnson City, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at NHC of Johnson City. He was a native of Bristol, TN, son of the late Walter Preston and Margaret Sawyer Brownlow.
Lloyd was a Lawncare expert, he took great pleasure in mowing and caring for lawns. He did this up into his eighties. He also loved taking rides to Erwin and Newland, NC. He was also a Gunsmoke afficianado.
In addition to his parents, three sisters, a brother and two cousins and a niece preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are several cousins and his nephew.
A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, November 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park, under the direction of Johnny Humphries. Family and friends are asked to assemble there by 1:50pm.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
