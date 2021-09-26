ERWIN - Lloyd Corder, age 79, of Erwin, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. A native of Erwin, Lloyd is the son of the late Ollie (Hoyle) Corder. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army and an employee of General Motors in Flint, MI, until his retirement after 30 years of service. He loved cars, taking drives, the mountains, coffee and nature watching. In addition to his mother, Lloyd is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Connie Lynn (Fitzgerald) Corder, and sister, Lois Lewis.
Lloyd Corder has left behind to cherish his memory: Son: Michael Corder; Daughter: Rhonda Lincoln and husband, Jeremy; Grandchildren: Brandon Lincoln, Kristacy Lincoln, Nathan Lincoln; Several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Lloyd Corder in a committal service to be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Carl Connelly will officiate. Those attending should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by 12:50 pm for the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be Jeremy Lincoln, Michael Corder, Brandon Lincoln and Nathan Lincoln.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in order to protect our families, staff and guests, we respectfully request that everyone who attends services please wear a mask or face covering and observe all social distancing guidelines.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Lloyd Corder through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.