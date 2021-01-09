UNICOI - Lloyd Calvin Garland, age 94, Unicoi, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021 at his daughter Robin’s residence. He is a son of late Nathan Garland and Mercy Griffith Garland. He was a proud Native of Relief, NC, and a child of a family of eleven.
Lloyd chose to enlist in the United States Army and serve his country in World War II before he even reached adulthood. He served with company C, 381st Military Police Battalion in the European Theatre of Operations as a military policeman, where he received the World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal with German Clasp, Expert Infantryman Badge, and Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII.
Following the War in 1948, Lloyd married his sweetheart, Mary, from Buladean, NC and found work as a mail carrier, railroad worker, and steelworker for both Packard and Studebaker in Detroit, Michigan. Later, he began work in the shipyards of Newport News, Virginia and dedicated his attention to building two icons of the twentieth century, the SS United States, and the USS Enterprise, one of the first nuclear-powered ships in US naval history and the pride of Newport News Shipbuilding. After his tenure in the Newport News shipyard, Lloyd moved home to explore work in the timber business. He worked diligently to secure property and extract beautiful hardwood resources from the mountains of Northeast Tennessee for the use and comfort of American society. For over thirty years, he employed countless men at his sawmill in Limestone Cove, TN and became a father figure for many young men seeking employment and training in both the timber and cattle trades. Lloyd worked to further Tennessee agricultural science by dedicating his fields to the development of new field grasses, corn types, and burley tobacco strains for the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Service. In 1978 he was awarded Tennessee Agriculturalist of the Year by Governor Winfield Dunn. Lloyd's contributions to Tennessee agricultural science have helped revolutionize modern society by boosting the production of field crops aimed at fulfilling the ever-growing needs of the world's population. Lloyd was also known for his dedication to the proliferation of Charolais cattle in the United States. As one of the first Charolais herdsman in the Southeast, Lloyd worked ceaselessly to convince farmers, by example, that Charolais delivered, pound for pound, more than Angus or any other American cattle breed. This dedication has led to Charolais becoming one of well-known beef cattle breeds in American history.
Following the Great War, he diligently exercised his rights under the GI Bill by seeking extensive training in agricultural science, horticultural science, and animal science thru U.S. Military.
Lloyd was widely known for sharing his garden with everyone he knew. Not only did he make an effort to grow vegetables specifically tailored to the requests of his friends and relatives, but he also worked, even in his eighties and nineties, to test new crops and develop strains designed to fulfill recipes upon request. Lloyd loved harvest season. Not only did he enjoy his large farm in Limestone Cove, he loved the companionship that came along with maintaining his crops and seeking out friends to help him when harvesting tobacco, hay, corn, and when working with cattle. Lloyd's wife, Mary, was the love of his life and was with him every step of the way for sixty years. He widely regarded her as the lifeblood of his business endeavors, his farming operations, and the simple reason that he woke up in the morning. She was his everything. Lloyd loved his church and the deep friendship that came along with 70 years as a member of Limestone Cove United Methodist Church.
Lloyd was a past member and on the Board of Directors of ASC, past member of the American Charolais Association, and past member of the Unicoi County Election Commission.
Lloyd was thrilled to be a part of the Honor Flight to Washington DC in 2018. This was one of his most exciting adventures.
Lloyd loved his children and his grandchildren, who brought him unimaginable joy even into the twilight of his life. In 2017, Lloyd discovered the purest form of love when he laid eyes upon his first great-grandchild, Henry, who was the light of his world, and who he firmly believes will someday be the President of the United States.
In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Russell H. Garland in 2007; one son, Lloyd Daniel Garland; one granddaughter, Tiffany Danielle Reynolds; one grandson, Christopher James King; six sisters: Lola Gage, Gertha Gage, Monnie Love, Eula Johnson, Wanda Riddle, and Myrtle Hollifield; three brothers: Earl, Ross, and Burl Garland.
Lloyd leaves behind to cherish his memory, two daughters: Victoria Reynolds and husband, Morris of Charlottesville, VA, Robin King and husband, Gary of Unicoi; one sister, Marie Branham of Cave Springs, GA; two grandsons: Nicholas Reynolds and wife, Mayra of Charlottesville, VA, Nathan King and wife, Carrie of Richmond, VA; special great grandson, Henry (Hank) Reynolds; his adopted daughter, Angela Jackson; one daughter-in-law, Debra Garland; many special nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
