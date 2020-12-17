Lizzie Etta Hyder Pierce, age 102, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2020 with her family by her side. With all certainty she rushed through Heaven’s gates rejoicing and fell into the waiting arms of her Heavenly Father, husband Paul, and sons Dallas Shirel, Marvin, and V.J.
Lizetta was the daughter of the late Cecil and Amanda Nidiffer Hyder. She had nine brothers and sisters all of whom preceded Lizetta in death. They were Charles, Clay, Burnette, William Haskel, Rondal Jack, and James Verl Hyder; Lillian Nidiffer; Evelyn Lovelace Byrd; and Ann Singleton. Also preceding Lizetta in death was her cousin and best friend, Earl Nidiffer, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 103.
Lizetta is survived by her daughters, Pauletta (Lawrence) Pierce and Sue (Ron) Arp; daughter-in law, Mary Pierce; granddaughters, Gina (Wayne) Little, Kristy (Christian) Baker, and Amy Carrier. She had six great-grandsons: Micah (Gwen) Little, Maison (Kelly) Little, Landon Carrier, Loren Carrier, Laban Carrier, and Trevor Wood. Her great, great-grandchildren include Trenton, Natalie, Gracie, Mila, and Sophia.
Lizetta cherished her family and friends and took great delight in those who frequently called or visited her: Carl, Teresa, Lisa, and Erma Nidiffer; Ronnie, Liz, Rebecca, and Rachel Lovelace; Rex Lewis; Jerry Nidiffer; Shirley Harris; Betty Carden; Richard Hyder; Patti Fulton; Eddy Hyder; Paul Wayne Pierce; and Veronica and Fred Mackara and their grandchildren.
The Pierce family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Larry and Sylvia Ward, who lived next door to Lizetta and lovingly watched over her and her home for the past 43 years. The Pierces would also like to recognize caregivers Bobbie Carter, Karen Berry, Teresa Turner, and Stacey Ingram. It is because of their devotion and loving care that Lizetta was able to enjoy the final months of her life in her own home surrounded by those she loved. Finally, Lizetta’s family wishes to thank the staff at Ballad Hospice not only for their health care services but for the prayers they prayed, hymns they sang, and tears they shed right alongside them. Lizetta Pierce was family to some, friends to many, and a blessing to all. Her family rejoices in the blessing of all who loved her in return.
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Lizetta will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace of Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton. Rev Frank Osborne will be officiating the service with Laban Carrier providing the eulogy. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, prior to the service on Sunday. Friends may also sign the guest register book between the hours of 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 19, 2020 and also between the hours of 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Sunday.
For those unable to attend in person the service will be livestreamed and may be viewed at 2:00 PM, on Sunday or you may view at your convenience after the service on Sunday. Those wishing to view the livestream may visit www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click on the obituary for Lizzie. Under her obituary you will find a link to the One Room Livestream. Simply click on the link, and you will be directed to the service.
The graveside service will follow in the Caldwell Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Lizetta’s great grandsons.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Lizetta and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917