Lisa Watterson born May 31, 1958 left here to her eternal home on August 2, 2021. She was surrounded by family. Lisa was born in Morristown, TN and resided in Johnson City for most of her life. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Clarence M. and Edith E. Watterson.
Lisa will be remembered as a giving, most godly woman. You would always hear Lisa talking about her Lord to anyone she met. She attended Calvary church in Boones Creek, TN for over 20 years and faithfully served on The Prayer Team, in the Hospitality Ministry, and wherever she was needed. Lisa attended Covenant Bible College and earned her Masters of Arts degree in Biblical Studies.
Lisa leaves behind her siblings: Chris Watterson (Glenna), Michael Watterson (Annette), Tim Watterson (Ailine), Debbie Jones, and Jeff Watterson. Also, her aunts and uncles, cousins, and a host of nieces and many, many dear friends.
A Home Going service, in memory of Lisa's life will be held on Friday evening at 6PM, August 6th, at Calvary Church located at 178 Pickens Bridge Road, Johnson City.
The family is requiring all to wear masks to the service. Thank you very much.
