SEYMOUR - Lisa Parker of Seymour, TN passed away on Friday, December 3rd at University of Tennessee Medical Center at the age of 62. She was in no pain and held by her husband of 38 years, Michael Parker.
Lisa was born in Elizabethtown, TN on April 30th, 1959 to Kenneth and Bettye Jo Davis. She attended Sullivan East High School and the University of Tennessee. She was retired from Walgreens where she worked for over 25 years.
Lisa was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a spiritual woman who will be missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Michael Parker; mother, Bettye Davis; daughter, Ashley Finchum (née Parker); three grandchildren, Evan, Kyle, and Cara Finchum; two brothers, Jeffrey Davis and Kenneth Davis, Jr.; and niece, Ariel Davis. Preceding her in death and greeting her in heaven was her father, Kenneth Davis; and sister, Kimberlee Davis.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Lisa Parker will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at the Mausoleum of Faith at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 1:50 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform a random act of kindness in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and signing the guestbook. Tetrick Funeral Home is honored to service the Parker family.