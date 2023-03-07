JOHNSON CITY - Lisa Nell Williams Morrison, age 65, Johnson City, formerly of Erwin, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 05, 2023, at her residence. She is a daughter of the late Reverend Arvil Williams and Fredna Higgins Williams. Lisa lived most of her life in Unicoi County before moving to Johnson City.

She retired from NN Ball and Roller after several years of service. Lisa attended Southside Freewill Baptist Church. She loved going to the beach every year on family vacations. Lisa had a loving and generous heart and she was cherished by all her family and friends. She adored her #1, Josh and her granddaughters. Lisa enjoyed spending time with all her family and eating her special steaks.

