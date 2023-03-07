JOHNSON CITY - Lisa Nell Williams Morrison, age 65, Johnson City, formerly of Erwin, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 05, 2023, at her residence. She is a daughter of the late Reverend Arvil Williams and Fredna Higgins Williams. Lisa lived most of her life in Unicoi County before moving to Johnson City.
She retired from NN Ball and Roller after several years of service. Lisa attended Southside Freewill Baptist Church. She loved going to the beach every year on family vacations. Lisa had a loving and generous heart and she was cherished by all her family and friends. She adored her #1, Josh and her granddaughters. Lisa enjoyed spending time with all her family and eating her special steaks.
In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Morrison.
Lisa leaves behind to cherish many sweet memories of her, her only son, Joshua “Josh” McInturff of Piney Flats; two granddaughters: Zoey Hopkins and Cailyn Pinson; sister, Debbie Fender (Brinson) of Erwin; brother, Terry Williams (Jane Ann) of Johnson City; her special Uncle Glenn Higgins (Barbara) of Greenville; three nieces: Summer Pakrul (Matt) of Piney Flats, Terri White (Brad) of Gray and Danielle Ahrens (Jason) of Johnson City; many special friends also survive.
Lisa’s family will receive friends on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at Southside Freewill Baptist Church. Pastor Kevin Laws will officiate the 4:00 p.m. funeral service.