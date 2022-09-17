JOHNSON CITY - Lisa Nadine Hughes, 60, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Buster and Charlotte Harris Hilman. Lisa had worked for Appalachian Christian Village for many years. She was a quiet, soft-spoken person with a big heart, beautiful inside and out with a shining soul. Lisa Loved helping and giving to people who might be in need. She enjoyed watching other people prosper and was always offering assistance to anyone who needed it. Lisa loved flowers, jewelry and most of all, loved her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Scalf and Wanda Hilman.
Survivors include four sisters, Kathy Maupin, Carolyn Cordell, Delores Hilman and Connie Maupin all of Johnson City; several nieces, nephews, great-niece, great-nephews and cousins. Also her dog, Bubba J. Hilman who she loved very much.
Funeral services for Lisa will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September, 21, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Graveside committal service will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Johnson City. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245