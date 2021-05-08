KINGSPORT - Lisa Gail Brown Salley, 58, of Kingsport went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Walter and Vallie (Johnson) Brown in Roan Mountain, TN. Lisa was a member of North Kingsport Church of God.
She attended Cloudland High School. In 2002 Lisa graduated from North East Community College with a Associates Degree in Psychology, in 2006 she graduated from ETSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science of Psychology, and in 2019 she graduated from North East State Community College with an Associate’s Degree of Arts in Speech Communications. Lisa was an amateur genealogist and photographer. In her free time, she loved history, watching YouTube videos, picnics, traveling within the states, volunteer work, and was a life-long learner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Burleson.
Survivors include her loving husband of thirty-five years, Randy Salley; mother Kathleen Brown Burleson; stepmother, Bonnie Price; brothers, Robert Bean (Annie) and Jack Brown (Juanita); sisters, Tammy Dabbs, Misty Turnbull (Steve); step-daughter, Kim Shell Hughes (Jeff); brother-in-law, Robert Salley (Jana); special friends, Cris Barnette, Norma Carden and Leda Holtsclaw.
The Salley family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, May 10, 2021 at North Kingsport Church of God from 5 pm-7 pm. A Funeral will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Victor Alley officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in the Garden of Prayer in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 1 pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the Salley family has requested that donations be made in Lisa’s memory to North Kingsport Church of God, 2409 N. John B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Salley family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, TN 37664, is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081