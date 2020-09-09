ELIZABETHTON - Lisa Denise Vines Oliver, 54, Elizabethton passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. She was born December 27, 1965 in Elizabethton. She was a homemaker. Lisa was of the Christian Faith. She was preceded in death by a son: Matthew Jobe Lewis.
Survivors include her husband: Lawrence Oliver. Her Children: Joshua Carriger Oliver and Ronnie Lee Carr. Several Grandchildren: Her Parents: Teddy & Brenda Blevins Vines. A Brother: Teddy Joe (Robin) Vines.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday September 11, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Bret Jones, Minister officiating. Burial will follow after service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
