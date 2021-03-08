JOHNSON CITY - Lisa Dawn Ledford of Willow Springs Dr, Johnson City TN went home to be with her Savior on Friday morning, March 5 2021. She left us, our neighbors and her many friends with a legacy of her love for Christ and her wonderful sense of humor. Her’s was a testimony of a life changed to the glory of God. She leaves behind a daughter, Cassandra Oelgeschlager, of Cincinnati OH, her twin brother, Lesley Doyle Ledford, of Elizabethton TN, her younger sister, Kimberly Masters, of Limestone TN, her mother Winifred Moon and step-father Daniel Moon, of Johnson City. She will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of her friendship. A memorial service will be scheduled at Rock Fellowship Church, Browns Mill Road on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 3:00 PM. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245