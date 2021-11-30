JOHNSON CITY - Lisa Dawn Godsey, 58, of Johnson City, went to her heavenly home on Monday, November 29, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Lisa was a lifetime member of River of Life Baptist Church where she was also the church secretary and member of the Praise Team.
Lisa was preceded in death by her father, James E. Light.
Survivors include her loving husband of twenty-five years, George Godsey, Jr. (Jr); daughter Elizabeth Godsey; mother, Janice Light; brother, Mark Light; nephew, Mason Light; uncle, Eddie Vanhoy; and cousins, Anthony Vanhoy and Kim Bowman.
The family of Lisa Dawn Godsey will receive friends from 4-7pm Thursday, December 2, 2021, at River of Life Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7pm with Pastor Donnie Humphrey officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at New Bethel Cemetery at 11am, Friday. Minister, family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10am, Friday.
The family would like to thank River of Life Baptist Church, family and friends and the 2100 unit at Johnson City Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171), is honored to serve the Godsey family.