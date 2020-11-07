Have not I commanded thee? Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the LORD thy God is with thee whithersoever thou goest. Joshua 1:9
UNICOI - Lisa Adkins Clevenger, age 59, of Unicoi, went to her eternal rest, Friday, November 6, 2020, after a lengthy struggle with numerous illnesses, most recently covid-19. Lisa lived in several parts of the country at various times in her life, but spent most of her years in Erwin and Unicoi near her family. Lisa was a graduate of Unicoi County High School. Early in her life, she worked at beloved local restaurants Clarence’s Drive-in and Park Place. Later, she became a well-known seller of Avon and Home Interiors, earning national recognition for her sales in the latter. As illness set in and she became unable to work, Lisa focused her efforts on volunteering for local schools and participating in numerus charitable organizations. Lisa attended Lyons Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, where she was known for providing seasonal decorations for the church and blessing everyone with her warm spirit and delicious cooking. She enjoyed reading, solving word puzzles, surprising her loved ones with gifts, staying in contact with her friends online, and working with Samaritan’s Purse, where she made shoeboxes. Lisa was fiercely loyal to and protective of her family and has touched the lives of countless people in the community. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Tom Adkins; Brother, Michael Adkins; and son, Terry “TC” Landon Clevenger.
Lisa Clevenger leaves behind to cherish her memory: Mother: Betty Falk Loving Husband of 30 years: Terry Lynn Clevenger Son: Joshua Banks Brothers: Tommy Adkins and wife Patty,David Adkins and wife Kim,Sisters: Tina Hopson and husband Jerry, Sherri Cable and husband Dale. Niece: Haley Peterson and husband Josh. Nephews: Caleb Adkins, Dylan Cable, Issac Chrisman. Numerous cousins. Many friends online and within the community
Private services will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at 801 Bamboo Rd, Boone, NC 28607 or St. Judes 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Lisa Adkins Clevenger through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.