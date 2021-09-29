GRAY - Lindsay Keith Short, 88, of Gray, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Blountville, Tennessee. He had proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army.
Lindsay was preceded in death by his parents, Lindsay C. and Ardelia Phillips Short; mother of his children, Louella; wife Zelma; sisters Lavelle Short and Kay Stidham.
Survivors are two daughters, Regina (Leon) Scalf; Becky (Flint) Williams; son Leonard Short; four grandchildren, Randy Dougherty, Heather (Ben) Payne, Summer (Nick) Harris, Kenny (Robin) Scalf; seven great-grandchildren, Lee, Harper, Teddy Payne; Rory Dougherty; Madison, Olivia, Parker Scalf.
The family of Lindsay Keith Short would like to extend their gratitude for the care of their dad by the Veterans Administration, Ballad Hospice, and The Waters of Bristol.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 PM Thursday, September 30, 2021, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating. The graveside committal service will be held privately at Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be chosen from family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Short family.