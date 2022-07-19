JOHNSON CITY - Linda Wight Shirley, age 86, of Johnson City passed away Friday, July 15,2022.
She was a native of Knoxville, Tn, and a graduate of Fulton High School, class of 1953.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and E. R. Wight and her brother, James Wight and her husband of almost sixty-four years, Ray Allen Shirley.
Linda is survived by her sons Lynn (Ellyn), Michael (Bobbie); grandchildren Sarah, Rachel and Ben. She was blessed recently with her first great grandchild Bodhi Adams; sister-In-law, Grace White; nieces, Amy White Eckel and Malinda White; and nephew, Allen White.
Those who knew Linda considered her one of the nicest and sweetest souls they ever knew. Her life was unconditionally dedicated to her family, and she was loved by everyone she met. She loved beach trips with her family, attended ball games of her sons and grandchildren, attended concerts and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
Linda was a member of Clark Street Baptist Church.
Many people knew Linda from the Bonanza Steakhouse and later from the Buckaroo Steakhouse, both located in the Holiday Shopping Center in Johnson City. She later worked at Perkins Cake and Steak as the bookkeeper where after many years she retired.
Linda was a donor to the Anatomical Gift Program at the Quillen College of Medicine, East Tennessee State University.
The Shirley family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Quillen Rehabilitation Center and Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the exceptional care they gave to her.