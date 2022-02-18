Linda Sue Rumbaugh, previously known by her maiden name as Linda Sue Wiseman, passed away on February 13, 2022. She was 81 years old. She was born August 25, 1940 in Johnson City, Tennessee to Arthur Wiseman and Zoda (Cutherberson) Wiseman. Linda was the youngest of her three elder siblings: Margaret (Wiseman) Powell and Joe Wiseman who are both deceased and is survived by her sister, Hattie (Wiseman) Keller (93 years young). Linda attended school in Elizabethton, Tennessee where she attended Happy Valley High School and graduated from Training School, now known as University High in Johnson City, Tennessee. She attended East Tennessee State College and graduated in the field of education and specialized in the area of Home Economics in 1961. Linda became an accomplished educator and a gifted Home Economics teacher and friend to many of her students. She taught school for 40 years touching the minds and hearts of her students. Linda married her beloved husband, Richard Craig Rumbaugh, from Freeport, Pennsylvania and remained married until separated by his death on July 6, 2009. Linda traveled across the country and world with her naval officer husband residing in: Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, California, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Bahrain, South Carolina, Louisiana, and North Carolina. Linda is survived by her two children, Christopher Michael Rumbaugh (60), married to Gina Rumbaugh, and Craig Mathew Rumbaugh (52). Linda is also survived by her three cherished grandchildren, Christina Morgan Rumbaugh (23), Caitlin Madison Rumbaugh (21), and Ian Sydney Rumbaugh (19). Linda’s most precious love was her family, to be followed with her devotion to her friends. She loved cooking and creating edible delights for anyone around her. She most enjoyed being in her beloved Blue Ridge Mountains and being away from the hustle and bustle of the city. She touched many with her smile and kindness and will be deeply missed by all of those who called her friend, especially those of us who held her close to our hearts.
