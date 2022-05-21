ELIZABETHTON - Linda Sue Nelson, age 61 of Elizabethton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, John Cecil Nelson and Charlotte Sue Tyree; her stepfather, Fred Tyree and brother, David Nelson.
Linda enjoyed family activities, crafts and flowers.
Those left to cherish her memory include son, Hunter Nelson; brother, Cecil Nelson and wife, Melissa; sister, Lana Montgomery; nieces, Melinda Nelson and Tayler Nidiffer; nephews, Freddie Nelson and Deven Nelson and wife, Chasity; great nieces and great nephew, Kaleb Nelson, Kylie Nelson and Myia Nelson; paternal grandparents of Hunter Nelson, Sam and Mabel Rogers, all of Elizabethton. Special friends, Liz Nelson, Sharon Williams and James Arnold also survive.
A service to honor the life of Linda Sue Nelson will be conducted at 7:00 PM on Monday, May 23, 2022 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Pastor Tim Adkins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM prior to the service on Monday.
A graveside service and interment will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Spears Cemetery. Those who wish to attend are asked to arrive at the Funeral Home by 9:15 AM to travel in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will include Hunter Nelson, Freddie Nelson, Deven Nelson, Kaleb Nelson, Isaac Johnson, Russell Carter and Brandon Montgomery. Honorary Pallbearers include Mike Gass, Jerry Boling, Ernest Rosenbaum, Tristian Stressman, James Arnold, Doug Combs, and Kenneth Higgins, employees of Lingerfelt Pharmacy, members of Watauga Masonic Lodge #622 and members of Eastside Baptist Church.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Linda Sue Nelson.