UNICOI - Linda Sue Moyers Sullivan, age 76, Unicoi, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Easter Sunday morning, April 17, 2022. She was a proud, lifelong resident of Unicoi County and a daughter of the late Charles and Mable Ruth Lyle Moyers.
Linda was a homemaker. She was a member of Unicoi Freewill Baptist Church where she served as a loving and devoted Pastor’s wife for many years. Linda enjoyed reading, cooking, collecting cookbooks, gardening and flowers. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Linda loved her little dog, Pepper.
Linda leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of fifty-six years, Reverend Thurman Sullivan, retired United States Navy Veteran; her two sons: Jerry Sullivan (Shannon), Sevierville and David Sullivan (Jennifer), Unicoi; four grandchildren: Tanner Sullivan, Brian Sullivan, Tyler Sullivan and Savannah Sullivan; one brother, Keith Moyers (Linda), Newport; two sisters: Judy Moyers Radford and Peggy Arrowood, both of Unicoi; several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pastor Nathan Jennings and Pastor Adam Howard will officiate. Music will be provided by Stephanie Williams. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday.
Flowers will be accepted or those wishing may make memorial contributions in memory of Linda to: Unicoi Freewill Baptist Church, 401 Tennessee Street, Unicoi, TN 37692.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Sullivan family at www.ledfordfuneralhomes.com
Unicoi Funeral Home, 4428 Unicoi Drive, Unicoi, is privileged to serve the Sullivan family. (423) 743-1380.