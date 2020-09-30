UNICOI - Linda Sue Jordan, age 73, of Unicoi, died surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, September 27, 2020. She was born on August 31, 1947, in Johnson City, TN to her parents, the late Robert and Hazel Sheehan Woodby.
Linda was the loving mother of Mary Sue (Jamie) Certo and Douglas (Sherry) Jordan. Cherished grandmother of Robert (Brittany) Buono, Leiann (Cameron) Drugich, and Hunter Jordan. Adoring great-grandmother of Jayden, Jaxon, and Luka. Dear sister of Anthony (Doreen) Woodby, Sandy (Kenneth) Burnett, and Timothy Woodby.
The family will receive friends from 11:00AM – 1:00PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Unicoi Funeral Home. Reverend Dallas Gregg and Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate at the 1:00PM funeral service. Music will be provided by Inez Chandler. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Committal service will follow in the Anderson Chapel Cemetery.
Online condolences, photos and memories may be shared with the Jordan family
