GRAY - Linda Sue Cash, 81, died at Johnson City Medical Center Hospital, Johnson City, TN, Tuesday morning, June 14, 2021, after an extended illness. She was born on April 7, 1940, in Gray, TN, to William Odie Cash and Emma Sue Friday Cash.
Linda never married. She enjoyed living in the home where she was born. She completed all 12 years of her schooling at Boones Creek (elementary, junior high, and high school). She was employed by L.M. Berry & Co. (Yellow pages sales and advertising). She received an award recognizing her for being the number-one sales person.
Her hobbies included bowling, shopping, and eating out.
She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by one brother, Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash, Gray, TN; four nieces, Alana Beth Street, Jonesborough, TN, Kara Leanne Webster, Randleman, NC, Krista Michelle Seagraves, Climax, NC, and Kayla Brook Wallace, Gray, TN; one nephew, James Lester Cash, Gray, TN; several great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great nephew.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, William Odie Cash; mother, Emma Sue (Dolly) Cash; two brothers, Robert Lester Cash and Jerry William Cash; one niece, Susan Cash.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 18, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash will officiate. Interment will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles “Toonie” Cash Evangelistic Association, P.O. Box 3458 CRS, Johnson City, TN 37602.
Condolences can be sent to Linda’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Ms. Linda Sue Cash.