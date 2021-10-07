ELIZABETHTON - Linda Sue Burrough Elliott, age 73, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Hillview Health Center of Elizabethton. Linda was born in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Elizabethton to the late Jack and Freddie Harrell Burrough. In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Danny Ray Elliott; a sister-in-law, Sandy Kay Stevens; and several aunts and uncles.
Linda worked with her father at Betsy Floral in Elizabethton for many years and was a member of Borderview Christian Church. Linda was a hard worker and had met and befriended many many people during her life.
Those left to love and cherish Linda’s memory include her husband of 50 years, Tony E. Elliott of the home; a niece, Stephanie Elliott Carr and husband Tony of Elizabethton; a sister-in-law, Linda Sue Elliott of Elizabethton; and a nephew, Bobbie Stevens of Elizabethton. Several aunts and uncles, cousins, friends, and church family also survive.
A graveside service to remember the life of Linda Sue Burrough Elliott will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 10, 2021 in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Scott Fisher, minister, officiating. Music will be provided by Ray Don Markland. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Borderview Christian Church. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 2:15 PM on Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Brenda Foster –a lifelong friend, Linda’s neighbors, Dare and Claude Jones, Gladys and Carl Lynn Burrough, R.L. Head, Jack and Deloris Arnett and Stephanie and Tony Carr.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Borderview Christian Church in memory and honor of Linda.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Elliott family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.