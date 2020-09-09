JOHNSON CITY - Linda Sue Brandon, 48, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of Karen Sue Lane Maynor and the late William Clifford Maynor.
Linda had worked at Dentsply Sirona for several years and was loved by many. She had a kind heart, and she always had a willingness to help others in need. Her passion was her singing, especially when the family had karaoke nights. She enjoyed hobbies involving crafts, including jewelry making.
In addition to her father, Linda was preceded in death by: her sisters, Angela R. Maynor and Brenda K. Maynor.
Survivors include: her husband, Eric Brandon, of Johnson City; daughter, Lesley Maynor, of Johnson City; mother, Karen S. Maynor, of Johnson City; brother, Billy (Missy) Maynor, of Jonesborough; sister, Jannie Oler with son Levi Foster, of Johnson City; nephew, William (Dawn) Maynor Carter, of Effingham, IL; niece, Ashley (Devin) Ward, of Kingsport; and her beloved dogs, Sadie, Lilly, and Tinker.
The family of Linda Brandon will receive friends from 6 PM – 8 PM Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 8 PM with Pastor Brett Jones officiating. The funeral service will also be available on Morris-Baker’s website, on Linda’s obituary page, at 8:00 PM and it will be available to watch for 90 days.
A graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Washington County Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the mausoleum chapel by 10:50 AM.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Brandon family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Brandon family. (423) 282-1521