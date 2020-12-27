ELIZABETHTON - Linda Sue Austin Johnson, 68, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 in the Ballad Hospice House, Bristol, Tn. after an extended illness. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Carl & Agnes Phillips Austin. Linda was a 1969 graduate of Elizabethton High School and Tennessee Tech with a degree in the Administrative Assistant Program. She was retired from the Circulation Department of the Elizabethton Star. Prior to that she was employed at East Tennessee Undergarment. Her hobbies were reading and going to the Barter Theater. Linda was a member of Oak Street Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years Joe Johnson who passed away November 28, 2009 and by a half sister: Mary Ferguson.
Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law: Jennifer & Josh King of Elizabethton. A brother: Michael Austin of Gray. Several nieces & nephews. Two Sisters-in-law: Carolyn Stonecypher and Linda Vaughn. A special Aunt: Christine Burleson and a special friend: Mona Sweeney.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Linda will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 31, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Dr. Chris Shumate officiating. Interment will follow in Butler Memorial Cemetery. Music will be provided by Jamie Schaff. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be: her Oak Street Baptist Church Family and the West Side Christian Church family. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Ballad Hospice Health and Dr. Keith Cook. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home prior to the service. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Johnson family