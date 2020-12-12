JOHNSON CITY - Linda Rinaldi, 73, of Johnson City died Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Torrington, CT, daughter of the late Nicholas Leo and Angelina Silano Rinaldi, Sr.
Linda was a retired clerical and administrative employee in the insurance industry.
In addition to her parents, her beloved brother Leo Rinaldi preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Nicholas Rinaldi and his wife Sheila; two nieces Rosemarie Rinaldi and Elaine Rinaldi; sister-in-law, Patricia Rinaldi.
Linda is to be cremated and scattered, at a later date.
