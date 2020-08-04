ERWIN - Linda R. (Banner) Edwards, age 78, of Erwin, passed away peacefully at her home, on Sunday August 2, 2020, with her husband and daughter by her side. Linda was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, who had a heart of gold. She was a daughter of the late Earl and Rebecca “Becky” (Lynch) Banner. Linda was an antiques dealer for 47 years and was the owner of the Carousel Variety Shop, in Erwin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” Robinson, and her niece, Teresa Nolen Emery.
Linda R. (Banner) Edwards has left to cherish her memories: Husband of 51 years: Larry “LD” Edwards; Daughter: Lisa Edwards O’Neill; Grandsons: Cody Edwards, Logan Edwards, Riley O’Neill, all of whom, she loved and cherished; Sister: Peggy Banner Robinson, of Roanoke Rapids, NC; Sister-in-law: Myra (Marty) Edwards and husband, Harold; Special nieces: Sharon Garner and husband, Bruce, Laurie Campbell Mosely, Misty Campbell Pearson, Angie Edwards Sproles and husband Brian; Several great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Pastor Charles David Byrd and wife, Anetta, and all our family and friends for all of the calls, cards, visits and prayers for Linda, during this difficult time. Also, thanks to Avalon Hospice for their care and compassion.
Prior to passing, Linda donated her body to Quillen College of Medicine. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Linda’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Linda R. (Banner) Edwards through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.