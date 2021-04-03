JONESBOROUGH - Linda Odom Anderson, age 75, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born in Jonesborough, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Jason Odom and Dorothy Taylor Odom.
Linda was retired from Terminix as a secretary. She was a former member of Oakland Avenue Baptist Church and was currently a member of Second Baptist Church in Jonesborough. At the church, she was involved with the ladies fellowship, singing in the choir, and vacation bible school. She loved attending Church, her Water Class at the Wellness Center, shopping and traveling to the beach.
She is survived by one daughter, Amy Knight and husband Scott; one granddaughter, Amber Knight; two great grandchildren, Roman and Mark; one sister, Elaine Shaw; one brother, Earl Odom and wife Jane; aunt, Genevive Odom; two uncles, Raymond Odom, and Jerry Taylor; a special friend, Jeff Dearman; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Monday, April 5, 2021 from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 1:00 PM with her son-in-law, Pastor Scott Knight, Pastor Roy Yelton, and Pastor Steve Wilson officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of Word at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Earl Odom, Ronnie Odom, Chad Hylton, Dana Buchanan, Regan Odom, and Jeff Dearman.
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Second Baptist Church, building fund, PO Box 887, Jonesborough, TN 37659.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the her angel nurse Claire, Dr. Chakraborty, Dr. Floyd, the staff of Amedisys Hospice, and Second Baptist Church family for all the love and care that was shown.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Anderson family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Linda Odom Anderson and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.