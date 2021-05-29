FUQUAY-VARINA, NC - Linda O’Neal Shepherd, 81, of Fuquay-Varina, NC passed away May 27, 2021, with her family by her side. She was a native of Bluff City until she moved to NC in the summer of 2020.
She was born to the late Rowland O’Neal and late Mary Jane Shell Gouge, April 25, 1940, in Piney Flats, Tennessee. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Gouge who passed away in January of 2021 and Rev. Larry Gouge who passed away in December of 2020. Linda graduated from Mary Hughes High School in 1958. She was a housewife and eventually got a job at various medical offices.
She is survived by a husband, Jack L. Shepherd and a daughter, Penney Greer and her husband, Jeff Greer, all of Fuquay-Varina, NC.
Linda was an accomplished bowler, and she had several 600-series. She attended many tournaments and did a great southern food cooking for the family. She was a faithful Christian and attended Piney Flats Baptist Church in Piney Flats.
A service to honor and celebrate the life of Linda O’Neal Shepherd will be held at Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at noon with Dr. Allen Davis officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until noon prior to the service. The graveside service will be conducted at Glenwood-Shelby Hills Cemetery & Cremation Gardens in Bristol, TN following the funeral.
The family insists that people make donations in support of Alzheimer’s disease Research in lieu of sending flowers at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City Chapel is honored to serve the Shepherd family. Office 423-538-7131, service information line, 423-543-4917