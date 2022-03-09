JONESBOROUGH - Linda Mitchell Hopkins, 59, Jonesborough, died unexpectedly Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Linda was a native of Greeneville and was a lifelong resident of Greene and Washington counties.
She attended Greeneville High School and was a 1993 graduate of East Tennessee State University where she received a Bachelor Degree in Childhood Development.
Linda formerly worked as a Case Manager with Steppenstone Youth Treatment Center, Limestone, and was the author of a book related to youth treatment and development. She was also a homemaker.
Linda was a member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church and had been attending Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church.
She loved her family, especially being a “Nana”.
Linda was preceded in death by a sister, Lonkey Frazier.
She is survived by her mother and step-father, Anna Ruth Mitchell Graves and Donald Graves, Telford; her husband of twenty years, Jim Hopkins; two daughters, Tracee Walker and husband Edward Walker, II, Bakersfield, CA; Veronica Mitchell and husband Nick Mitchell, Elizabethton; one son, Thomas Roberts and wife Sydney Roberts, Norfolk, VA; ten grandchildren, Ashlynn and Brooklynn Walker, both of Bakersfield, Kaylee, Layla, Millee and Myla Mitchell, all of Elizabethton, Thomas Rex, Virginia, Soloman and Hershal Roberts, all of Norfolk; two sisters, Alice McLaughlin, Greeneville, Brenda Mooneyham, Jonesborough; one brother, Larry Freeman, Baileyton; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Linda will be conducted Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Edward Walker, II, and Pastor Tommy Clark, officiating.
The graveside committal service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family will receive friends Saturday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M.–1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Those who prefer to make memorial donations in-lieu-of flowers may do so to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Hopkins family. (423)928-6111