JOHNSON CITY - Linda Marie (Metcalf) Barnes, 66 of Johnson City, passed peacefully at home on Monday, May 24, 2021.
Linda was born on September 9, 1954 to the late Earl and Louise Metcalf. A true native of Johnson City, she attended Science Hill High School and ETSU.
She was a wonderful mother and wife. Linda is survived by her husband, Norman; her daughters, Raven True and Michelle Abbott; her brother, Jim and sisters, Kathy and Martha.
Linda enjoyed painting and poetry. She loved to read and cook. Linda was a loving, caring and understanding soul beloved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Honoring Linda’s wishes, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the charitable organization of your choosing in Linda’s name.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
