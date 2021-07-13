JOHNSON CITY - Linda Margaret Romito, 77, of Johnson City, formerly of Mars, PA, went home to be with the Lord on July 10, 2021. Linda was born June 28, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Herman and Hilda Romito. Prior to relocating to Tennessee in 2018, she lived in Pennsylvania for 49 years.
Linda lived a vibrant life, making many friends across the generations and spanning the world. She was a remarkable woman whose grace touched everyone she encountered.
Linda was a devoted educator, retiring as an elementary school principal in 2004. Earlier, she held teaching and administration positions in school districts in Pennsylvania and Ohio. She loved teaching children and everything about school. She was a believer in quality education for all.
Linda had a love of adventure. She enjoyed international travel and, proud of having stepped on all seven continents, visited many far-away places such as Australia, Papua New Guinea, Turkey, South Africa, and Antarctica. Closer to home, working in her garden and flower beds was a favorite pastime. She also enjoyed walking, reading, and just getting to know people.
Linda is survived by her dear friend and companion Frank Gricus of Johnson City, TN, son Gregory Bobich (Nadine) of Littleton, CO, son Jeffrey Bobich (Angela) of Alexandria, VA, granddaughters Claire, Kaylie, Breanna and Schyler, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Roger.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Killian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 on July 30, 2021 at 10:00 am. A luncheon will follow for family and friends.
The family requests contributions in Linda’s memory to St. Killian Church or the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, 799 Pinkerton Run Road, Oakdale, PA 15071.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.