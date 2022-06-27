JOHNSON CITY - Linda Louise Fagan, 67, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center following a lengthy illness.
Linda was born in Johnson City to the late John Daniel and Mildred Louise Chatman.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by: her daughter, Melody Fagan; and one brother, Johnny Chatman.
Survivors include: two sons, Wayne E. Allen, Jr and his wife Katina and Timothy Brian Fisher; one sister, Kathy Queen and her husband Keith; one brother, Danny Chatman and his wife Penny; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Linda Fagan will receive friends from 4 PM until 6 PM on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The committal service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Mr. David Effler officiating. Pallbearers include: Wayne Allen, Timmy Ayers, BJ Whitaker, Terry Campbell, Devin Lingerfelt and Tim Lingerfelt. Family and friends are asked to meet at Morris-Baker at 9:45 AM to go in procession to the cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Fagan family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Fagan family. (423) 282-1521