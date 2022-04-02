KINGSPORT - Linda Lee Throop, age 57 of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at her home. She was a daughter of Robert and Ruth Barber Steepe, born to them on April 21, 1964 in Saginaw, Michigan.
Linda was a member of The River of Tri-Cities church and greatly enjoyed road trips, playing board games, firearms, the shooting range, and live baseball and NASCAR events. She was liked, loved, and appreciated by many, many people.
She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Duane Steepe.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of 24 years, Christopher Throop; her children, Sarah Throop, Elizabeth (Dustin) Wilson and Sierra (Marco) Santia; her mother, Ruth Steepe; her sister, Carolyn Steepe; Robert (Joann) Steepe, Jr., and Daniel (Shannon) Steepe. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and dear friends left behind to cherish her memory.
Funeral services for Linda Lee Throop will be conducted on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at The River of Tri-Cities church with Pastor Todd Holmes officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church after 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service at 1:00 P.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.