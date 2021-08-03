JOHNSON CITY - Linda Kaye Ayers, 69 of Johnson City passed away Friday, July 30, 2021 at the residence of her daughter. She was a native of Sullivan County and was a daughter of the late Roy Dayton LeSueur Jr. and Ella Mae Ketron LeSueur. Linda retired from American Water Heaters/AOSmith after 34 years of employment. She loved going to Harrah’s in Cherokee to play her favorite game “Keno”. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, James Ayers Jr. and a sister, Brenda Campbell.
Survivors include her daughters, Kim Sams of Jonesborough and Kathy Ayers and special son-in-law, Eddie Graybeal of Johnson City; five brothers, Larry LeSueur and wife, Judy of Jonesborough, Wayne, Carl, Aaron and Joe LeSueur all of Watauga; twelve grandchildren including Melissa, Kristina, Sydney, James and Brandy which she raised as her own; nineteen great-grandchildren; special friends and family, Mary Haney, James Ayers Sr., Michael and Melanie Wishon; also several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to the entire staff of Ballad Hospice Group for the wonderful care and support they provided.
Per Linda’s request there will be no formal services at this time. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Blvd. Suite 3 Jonesborough TN, 37659, 423-547-0379 is honored to be serving the Ayers Family. The Obituary was written in loving memory by her family.