JONESBOROUGH - Linda Kay Humphreys, 73, of Jonesborough, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Johnson City and was the daughter of the late Edwin and Carman Saylor Arwood.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brothers, Eddie and Jerry Arwood.
Linda was a seamstress and loved spending time in her flower garden.
Those left to cherish Linda’s memory include her loving husband, Randall Humphreys, her son, Jeff Humphreys and his wife Marie, grandchildren, Andrew and Amber Humphreys.
The family plans to hold a private service at a later date.
The family also would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of Ballad Hospice for the loving care they provided to Linda and the family.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com. The Obituary was written in loving memory by the family.