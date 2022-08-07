UNICOI - Linda Joan Campbell, age 78, of Unicoi, TN went home to be with the Lord, Friday, August 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones.
She was the daughter of the late Oliver Garland and Madgie Hyder Gilbert. She graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1962. Linda was a faithful Pastor’s wife to Rev. Bobby Campbell for 49 years. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and husband.
“A woman who fears the Lord, she shall be praised. Give her the fruit of her own hands, and let her own works praise her in the gates” (Proverbs 31:30-31)
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Bobby Lee Campbell; sister, Betty Moody.
Those left to cherish her memory include husband, Rev. Bobby Campbell of 56 years; grandchildren, Makayla Campbell of Gray, Noah and Dylan Campbell of Unicoi; daughter-in-law, Melissa Campbell Haun of Unicoi; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Janice Campbell of Bakersville, NC.
Active pallbearers will be Noah Campbell, Dylan Campbell, Quentin Arnold, Rick Hyder, Ronald Hyder. Honorary pallbearer will be Roger Campbell.
The family of Linda Joan Campbell will receive friends from 5 pm till 7pm on Wednesday August 10th, 2022. The funeral service will follow with, Rev. John L. Stockton; Rev. Terry Jones and Rev. Randy English presiding. Singing will be performed by singers from Morgans Branch Freewill Baptist Church. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 10:00 am on Thursday August 11th 2022, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am on Thursday.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Campbell Family.