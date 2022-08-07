UNICOI - Linda Joan Campbell, age 78, of Unicoi, TN went home to be with the Lord, Friday, August 5, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones.

She was the daughter of the late Oliver Garland and Madgie Hyder Gilbert. She graduated from Unicoi County High School in 1962. Linda was a faithful Pastor’s wife to Rev. Bobby Campbell for 49 years. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and husband.