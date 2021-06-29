Linda Jane Stapleton White passed away on June 24, 2021, after bravely fighting for three months against cancer.
Her parents, Junior Stapleton and Frances Lawson, are both deceased. Linda was Frances’ caregiver for several years
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Roger White; by her son Kent White, his wife Jamie, and grandchildren Maria and Caroline, all of Raleigh, North Carolina; and by son Brandon White, his wife Jennifer, and grandchild Harper, all of Johnson City, Tennessee. Linda is survived by her brother David Stapleton of Kingsport, Tennessee, and David’s daughter, Shelby. David’s son Rodney passed away just a few months ago.
Linda graduated from Dobyns Bennet High School in Kingsport, Tennessee, and attended East Tennessee State University. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Linda. She was an avid golfer with Blackthorn Ladies Golf Association and a proud supporter of the ETSU Women’s Golf team. Linda loved many sports including bowling, where she had been a decorated amateur bowler. Her personality was contagious to everyone she met. Linda will be greatly missed by all.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Blackthorn Club in Jonesborough, TN at a later date.