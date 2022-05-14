JONESBOROUGH - Linda Hodges Phillips, age 70 of Jonesborough died Monday, May 9, 2022, with her family by her side at Lakebridge Healthcare following a period of declining health.
Linda was a Johnson City native and a lifelong resident of Washington County, TN. She was a daughter of the late Charles Edward Hodges, Sr. and Irene Huddle Hodges Lily. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Yvonne Hodges Fields and her step-father, Cecil Lily.
Linda was a 1970 graduate of Science Hill High School. She received a B.S. degree from East Tennessee State University in 1988. She worked as a Functional Capacity Evaluator at Sullivan Center Rehabilitation and Physical Therapy in Kingsport. She retired in 2002 due to her Traumatic Brain Injury.
Linda was a born-again Christian and a member of Walnut Christian Church.
Linda overcame many difficulties in her lifetime. She suffered a severe stroke in her mid-twenties which left her with lifelong deficits on her left side. This did not prevent her from enjoying life. She became an avid runner and ran and finished nine marathons. It was always her desire to run a tenth marathon. At the age of fifty she suffered a Traumatic Brain Injury in a bicycle accident. Again, this did not keep her from enjoying life. She loved hiking, especially in the Great Smoky Mountains. The five trails to Mount Le Conte were her favorites. She and her brother hiked Mount Washington in New Hampshire, Mount Katahdin in Maine and Mount Mitchell in North Carolina. She had always hoped to do a through hike on the Appalachian Trail. Linda was a very strong willed and determined person, which is what helped her through the difficulties in her life.
Those left to mourn her loss are Linda’s brother, Charles E. Hodges, Jr. of Johnson City; special sister and caregiver, Paula Bridges, Jonesborough; special friend, Elizabeth Mason, Elizabethton; nephew, Evan Hodges, Knotts Island, NC.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff of Lakebridge Healthcare for their good care of Linda during her two year stay with them.
The graveside memorial service and celebration of Linda’s life will be held Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2 PM at Monte Vista Memorial Park in the Sermon on the Mount Garden. Dr. Vic Young will be officiating the service. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 PM Tuesday.
Those who prefer to make memorial donations in Linda’s name may do so to the Humane society of Washington County, 2101 W. Walnut St., Johnson City, TN 37604.
