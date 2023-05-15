ELIZABETHTON - Linda Gail Carrier, age 76, of Elizabethton, TN passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Erwin Health Care Center. A native of Carter County, she was born to the late Isaac Clemons and Goldie Carrier Clemons. Gail retired after 25 years working as an administrative assistant at East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Unaka Baptist Church. Serving the Lord and attending church was a major part of her life. She was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the choir. Gail loved spending time with her grandchildren, working crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Carrier and infant brother, Floyd Clemons. Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Jennifer Hopland, of Lenoir, NC and Candace McNabb (Ben), of Unicoi, TN; son, Kirk Carrier and fiancé, Joy Henry, of Elizabethton; eight grandchildren, Jillian Darville, Jessica Barnett, Jared Hopland, Madelyn Bartlett, Lydia McNabb, Ryan Mick, Kayla Carrier and Luke Carrier; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Clemons and W.A. Clemons, both of Elizabethton and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A funeral service to honor the life of Gail will be conducted at 6:30 PM on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Reverend Jonathan Darville officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5:00 PM and 6:30 PM prior to the service on Wednesday.
The graveside service and interment will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Harold McNabb officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Wayne Clemons, W.A. Clemons, Luke Carrier, Kirk Carrier, Jared Hopland, James Wheeler, Chase Bartlett, Jonathan Darville, Ethan Barnett and Joseph Laughrun. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 A.M. on Thursday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Unaka Baptist Church (Mission Fund), 1598 Hwy 91, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Online Condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com.