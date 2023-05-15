ELIZABETHTON - Linda Gail Carrier, age 76, of Elizabethton, TN passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Erwin Health Care Center. A native of Carter County, she was born to the late Isaac Clemons and Goldie Carrier Clemons. Gail retired after 25 years working as an administrative assistant at East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Unaka Baptist Church. Serving the Lord and attending church was a major part of her life. She was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the choir. Gail loved spending time with her grandchildren, working crossword puzzles, and was an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter L. Carrier and infant brother, Floyd Clemons. Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Jennifer Hopland, of Lenoir, NC and Candace McNabb (Ben), of Unicoi, TN; son, Kirk Carrier and fiancé, Joy Henry, of Elizabethton; eight grandchildren, Jillian Darville, Jessica Barnett, Jared Hopland, Madelyn Bartlett, Lydia McNabb, Ryan Mick, Kayla Carrier and Luke Carrier; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne Clemons and W.A. Clemons, both of Elizabethton and several nieces and nephews also survive.

