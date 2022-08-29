“In my hands, no price I bring. Simply to the Cross I cling.”
There was a sweet family reunion on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Linda Faye Edmisten, 74, was reunited with her husband of 44 years, Mack; her parents, Tony and Nellie; and several of her beloved siblings. Most importantly, she would tell you, she met Jesus Christ face-to-face.
Linda was born October 8, 1947, in Jonesborough, Tennessee, to Tony and Nellie Blankenship. She was from an enormous family, having 6 brothers and 6 sisters. She grew up poor in material possessions, but rich beyond measure in laughter, love, faith, family, warmth, common sense, and connection. Linda looked like a movie star but was one of the most humble people you could know. Her beauty truly came from the inside out. She was known for her radiant smile and ability to encourage everyone she talked to. She loved her kids to a fault, loved her grandkids even more, loved music of all genres (especially gospel), loved babies, and loved coffee. She genuinely cared about other people, and if you talked to her for more than 60 seconds, chances are she offered to pray for you about something. She was truly an angel among us and will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Mack Edmisten; her parents, Tony and Nellie Blankenship; her sisters, Ola Dishman, Louise Dickenson, Dillie Garland, and Sue Hilbert; her brothers, Ed Blankenship, Anderson Blankenship, Bill Blankenship, and Jess Blankenship.
Linda is survived by her children, Jason Edmisten, Scott Edmisten, and Kelly Cox (Aaron); her very special granddaughter, Parker Edmisten; and her grandchildren, Marshall Cox, Isaiah Cox, Grady Edmisten, William Edmisten, and Brooks Edmisten. She is survived by her siblings, Jan Wishon, Rick Blankenship, Kate Cox, and Cecil Blankenship. She is survived by her special in-laws, the Edmisten Family. She is also survived by her faith family at First Christian Church, specifically the Bridge Builders group and Sunday Choir.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at Tetrick Funeral Services in Johnson City on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Funeral services immediately following. Linda will be laid to rest with her husband, Mack, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date in a private family ceremony.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171)