“In my hands, no price I bring. Simply to the Cross I cling.”

There was a sweet family reunion on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Linda Faye Edmisten, 74, was reunited with her husband of 44 years, Mack; her parents, Tony and Nellie; and several of her beloved siblings. Most importantly, she would tell you, she met Jesus Christ face-to-face.

