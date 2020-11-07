JOHNSON CITY - Linda Faye Bridwell, 60, Johnson City passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence. She was a native of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Rev. Jessie Hartley and Lois Marie Tribble Hartley. Linda was a member of the Full Gospel Holiness Church and had worked many years in the Home Health Care Business. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Hartley and a step-son, David Bridwell.
Survivors include her children, Robert Bridwell and Kelli Snyder Bridwell of Johnson City and Melissa Graham and husband, Michael of Johnson City; her grandchildren, Jordan Bridwell, Alex Graham, Lauryn Bridwell and Hayden Bridwell; a sister, Maria Bigliardi and husband, Scott of Blountville; two brothers, Steve Hartley of Telford and Billy Hartley and wife, Brenda of Johnson City; also several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Linda will be conducted at 7:00 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Robert Keller officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until the service hour. Entombment services will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in the Washington County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Pallbearers will be Jordan and Hayden Bridwell, Alex and Michael Graham, Scott Bigliardi and Jeff Palmer. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:50 AM. For all services you are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245