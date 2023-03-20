Linda Fay Conner was a caring wife, mother, and friend. She left this world suddenly on March 16, 2023, at the age of 75.
Linda was born to Marion and Cleo Joyner in Athens, Tennessee on November 28, 1947. She graduated from McMinn County High School in 1965 and graduated from The University of Tennessee in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Mathematics.
Linda’s career was a long and successful one. She was the head bookkeeper for the Washington County Board of Education for five years, handled accounts payable for the local Tex-Tenn Corporation for five years, accountant and record keeper for Neil Holdings for fourteen years, and thirteen years as owner/manager of Boones Creek Home Video. Those of a certain era will remember her smile pictured with her family in the ads that continually ran before movies at the Real to Reel Theater in the 80s and 90s. The video store was her love and many of the employees over the years became an extended family that she counted on up until her passing. She loved her customers that paid and those that didn’t pay their late fees.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Linda. She loved a quiet evening on the back deck with family and a glass of wine in hand while watching the birds that would come and go from her birdfeeders in the backyard. She enjoyed playing the piano and spent over a decade as the pianist for Boones Creek United Methodist Church. Linda loved spending time at the grocery store, her moment of Zen, where she took immense satisfaction in finding the best deals.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of fifty-four years, Joseph Lionel Conner; her son William Conner; daughter-in-law, Lorena Gomes; Mama’s #1 Sweet Boy, (The Dude); Alice Ramsey and her mother Nancy who were always there for her; Will’s friends that spent many trips and summers traveling in the “Blue Beast”; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Cleo Joyner.
Linda will be desperately missed by all those that she’s left behind. She is an irreplaceable part of our family. Our hearts are so broken by this unexpected loss. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.
At Linda’s request, no service will be held.
