Linda Fay Conner was a caring wife, mother, and friend. She left this world suddenly on March 16, 2023, at the age of 75.

Linda was born to Marion and Cleo Joyner in Athens, Tennessee on November 28, 1947. She graduated from McMinn County High School in 1965 and graduated from The University of Tennessee in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in Mathematics.

