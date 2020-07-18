Linda Dianne Sisk passed away Thursday, July 6, 2020, peacefully at Select Hospital in Bristol, Tenn. She was 72. She was born Nov. 19, 1948, in Tuscumbia, Ala. to Lera Elizabeth Hollins. She was the oldest child of nine and grew up mostly in Illinois. On Nov. 3, 1969, she married her sweetheart James Anderson Sisk III. They were inseparable friends for 46 years until his passing five years ago. She missed him terribly when he passed. Lynn died a day before his birthday; her family and friends imagine they had an amazing reunion and a fun celebration in Heaven. Together, they had a daughter Corrina. The family lived in a few states including California, Arizona, Ohio, Alabama, and Tennessee. Jim and Lynn had a sense of adventure and loved to ride motorcycles and show off their ’66 Mustang convertible at car shows. They were also very active in the Masonic Lodge where Jim was a Shriner. Lynn was a stay-at-home mom who babysat in her home to provide her daughter with piano and dance lessons. She was a hands-on mom who loved to be room mother, girl scout leader, and interact in her daughter’s life as much as possible. She was also a proud aunt and always remembered to send a birthday card to her to several nieces and nephews on their special day. In the 90's, Lynn was awarded Girl Scout Leader of the Year in Southern California. She was a dedicated scout leader and her kids kept in contact with her even as adults. Lynn had a talent with hand embroidery, she loved to write letters on pretty stationary, enjoyed going to Bible study, liked going to the theater as well as baseball games, and she was a wonderful cook. Her absolute favorite thing in the world was being YaYa to her one and only grandchild, Ben. She taught him how to cook, sew, and throw a baseball. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Kenneth Smith, nephew Sgt. Andrew Tobin, and her beloved Jim. She leaves behind her one and only child, Corrina who she loved dearly, son-in-law Gerald who looked after her these past few years, the light of her life grandson, Benjamin, her best friend for the past five years brother Don (Mary) Smith, caring sister Susan (Phillip) Statler, thoughtful sister Nita Smith, along with other sisters Nellie (William) Smith-Crubaugh, Lee Ann Smith, sister-in-law Patti Smith, and brothers Brian (Dea) Smith, and Aaron Smith, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins (cousins who were very good friends), and friends all over the country and globe. Due to COVID-19, the family has decided to postpone her Celebration of Life for a later date. There will also be a burial service with her and Jim at Mountain Home later. Flowers are welcome, or you may make a donation to Shriner’s Hospital or spend an afternoon baking cookies with a special kid in your life.
