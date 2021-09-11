JONESBOROUGH - Linda Darlene Stansbery, age 71 of Jonesborough, Tennessee passed away suddenly, following complications from surgery, on Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was the daughter of Carroll E. and Alice H. Stout, born to them on February 25, 1950 in Mountain City, Tennessee. Linda attended the University Parkway Baptist Church and belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star, Positive Thinkers, the Beta Theta Club, as well as the Women’s Club of Elizabethton. She worked at the Sycamore Shoals Hospital for 20 years and greatly enjoyed attending live music concerts, traveling, cooking, and family gatherings.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her loving children, Stephani Jarnigan (Josh) and Mitchell Stansbery (Penny); her grandchildren, Carlisle Jarnigan, Jansen Jarnigan, and Joseph Stansbery; her life partner, Bob Stansbery; her brothers, Wayne Stout (Judy) and Dennis Stout (Kathy). She is also survived by many other relatives and friends left behind to cherish her memory.
Funeral services for Linda Stansbery will be conducted on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Josh Jarnigan officiating.
The Stansbery Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, after 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service at 7:00 P.M.
A graveside service for Linda will be conducted on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in the Roselawn Memory Gardens with grandsons, family and friends serving as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery no later than 10:50 A.M.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Stansbery Family.