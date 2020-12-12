JOHNSON CITY - Linda Cole Hartley, age 77, of Johnson City, TN passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Lennie and Alma Ollis Cole. She was an inspector at Levi Strauss for many years, where she later on retired. Linda loved to work in her flowers and she loved to cook.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Ricky Hartley and Jimmy Hartley; daughter, Pam Moffett; two sisters, Peggy Jo Cole and Annis Headrick. Those left to cherish her memories include her brother, Mike Cole and wife Zeola, of Elizabethton, TN; two daughters, Linda Greene and husband Paul, and Patricia Hartley, all of Johnson City, TN; two sons, Timmy Dunlap-Hartley and husband Dave, of Wellington, FL and Terry Hartley and wife Wendy, of Woodruff, S.C; four grandchildren, Phillip Hartley and wife Ashley, of Elizabethton, TN, Amanda Moffett M.D., of Gainesville, GA, Anthony Greene and wife Tifanie, Brooke Beaupre and husband Jeremey, all of Johnson City, TN; son-in-law, Richard Moffett, of Johnson City, TN; several great grandchildren and nieces also survive.
Per Linda’s request, she will be cremated, no formal service or visitation will be planned.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Frank Johnson for all his loving care given to Linda Cole Hartley.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Hartley family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.