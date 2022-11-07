JOHNSON CITY - Linda Carolyn (Rock) Elliott, age 80, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Linda was born in Elizabethton, a daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (Smith) Rock. In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Rock, Earl Rock and Valmer (Mary) Rock; one sister, Ruby (Oliver) Williams; and a brother-in-law, George Oller.
Linda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was full of life and of love. She had worked as a nurse at Carter County Memorial Hospital and was a wonderful housewife, who took great care of her home. She was a member of Pine Crest Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Linda had also attended Zion Baptist Church where she played the piano before moving to Johnson City. She loved to camp in her RV and had RV’d with her husband for many years after he retired. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish Linda’s memory include her loving husband of 53 years, Richard Elliott of the home; her son, Richie (Maleaha) Elliott of Jonesborough; her grandchildren, Jaden Elliott and Ava Elliott both of Jonesborough; her sister, Alma Oller; and one sister-in-law, Ann Rock. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to honor and celebrate Linda’s life will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Sheryl Nave officiating. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 10:15 AM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in Linda’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Words of comfort can be sent to the Elliott family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, Elizabethton (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Linda Carolyn (Rock) Elliott.