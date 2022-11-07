JOHNSON CITY - Linda Carolyn (Rock) Elliott, age 80, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Linda was born in Elizabethton, a daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (Smith) Rock. In addition to her parents, Linda was also preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Rock, Earl Rock and Valmer (Mary) Rock; one sister, Ruby (Oliver) Williams; and a brother-in-law, George Oller.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was full of life and of love. She had worked as a nurse at Carter County Memorial Hospital and was a wonderful housewife, who took great care of her home. She was a member of Pine Crest Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir. Linda had also attended Zion Baptist Church where she played the piano before moving to Johnson City. She loved to camp in her RV and had RV’d with her husband for many years after he retired. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Trending Recipe Video